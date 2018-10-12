TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) - Nye County authorities report a major bust of a marijuana growing operation in a remote area of central Nevada.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Tippetts says sheriff’s personnel and federal and state law enforcement officers raided the site in Peavine Canyon near Round Mountain after getting a tip and investigating it for several weeks.

Tippetts says the Sept. 13 raid netted nearly 9,000 plants, 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of finished and packaged marijuana and chemicals used to fertilize and increase the potency of marijuana.

According to Tippetts, the marijuana’s estimated value was $20 million, representing the largest drug bust in the county’s history.

It wasn’t immediately clear why authorities delayed announcing the raid until nearly a month later, but Tippetts said two people were arrested during the raid and a third later.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.