DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend has been indicted on murder and other charges.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says a grand jury indicted Trendell Goodwin on Thursday in LaShonda Childs’ death on charges that also include felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm.

Court records say Goodwin got into an argument with Childs and a male with her on Oct. 2 in Dayton, and Childs called 911 when Goodwin pulled out a gun. Authorities say Goodwin allegedly fired into the car as Childs and the male tried to drive away, striking Childs in the head.

She was taken to a hospital and died the next day.

Court records say there is no attorney on file for Goodwin who remains in jail with bond set at $1 million.





