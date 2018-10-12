DRY RIDGE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says a man is accused of exchanging sexual images with children over the Facebook Messenger app.

Beshear tells news outlets in a Thursday statement that 25-year-old Tyler Lee Day was arrested Monday in Dry Ridge. Beshear’s office had investigated for seven weeks after receiving a tip that Facebook reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Beshear says Day targeted more than 15 children from several states, sending sexual images of himself, requesting and, in some cases, receiving them.

Day was charged with offenses including 12 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.