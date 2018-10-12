CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire law enforcement officials have announced the arrest of a man on murder charges for allegedly starting a 2005 fire in New Hampshire that left one person dead.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said Friday in a statement that 45-year-old Richard Ellison was arrested on one count of knowing first-degree murder and one alternative count of reckless second-degree murder for causing the death of 84-year-old Robert McMillan on December 9, 2005.

Ellison allegedly started the fire at McMillan’s home in Concord, New Hampshire. McMillan died as a result of the fire. Authorities had no more details.

Ellison will be arraigned on the murder charges Friday at the 6th Circuit District Court in Concord. Ellison could not be reached at the number listed for him in Concord.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.