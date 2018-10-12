COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado say they have arrested a man in the death of a U.S. Army captain.

Colorado Springs Police on Friday announced their arrest of 27-year-old Gilberto Chavez, Jr. on suspicion of first-degree murder. It’s not clear what led to Chavez’s arrest; police said he was already being held for an unrelated charge.

The body of Captain Daniel Lehman was found in downtown Colorado Springs on Sept. 15. Lehman was 28 years old and stationed at Fort Carson.

It’s not clear if Chavez has an attorney. He is being held without bond.

Authorities also have not released any information on a motive.





