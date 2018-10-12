By - Associated Press - Friday, October 12, 2018

STEELE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a southeast Missouri man injured in an assault last month has died.

KFVS-TV reports that 43-year-old Jason Lee Mayfield was injured on Sept. 28 in the town of Steele. He was flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he died on Thursday.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says a person of interest is being sought for questioning. Authorities have not released further details about the assault or a possible motive.

Steele is in the Missouri Bootheel region, about 200 miles south of St. Louis.

___

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide