STEELE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a southeast Missouri man injured in an assault last month has died.

KFVS-TV reports that 43-year-old Jason Lee Mayfield was injured on Sept. 28 in the town of Steele. He was flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he died on Thursday.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says a person of interest is being sought for questioning. Authorities have not released further details about the assault or a possible motive.

Steele is in the Missouri Bootheel region, about 200 miles south of St. Louis.

