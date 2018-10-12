STEELE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a southeast Missouri man injured in an assault last month has died.
KFVS-TV reports that 43-year-old Jason Lee Mayfield was injured on Sept. 28 in the town of Steele. He was flown to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he died on Thursday.
Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says a person of interest is being sought for questioning. Authorities have not released further details about the assault or a possible motive.
Steele is in the Missouri Bootheel region, about 200 miles south of St. Louis.
___
Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.