BERGEN, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a man who they say stole 14 guns during a break-in at a western New York gun shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 20-year-old Morgan Coles, of Batavia, has been charged with stealing from a federal firearm licensee and possession of a defaced firearm.

Prosecutors say Coles was captured on surveillance video entering The Firing Pin store in Bergen (BUR’-jihn), in Genesee County, through the roof on Sept. 26, removing firearms from a shelf and putting them into a bag.

Police searched Coles‘ home Oct. 3 and found a total of 15 guns. Prosecutors say 14 out of the 15 had “obliterated serial numbers.”

Coles is due in court Wednesday. It couldn’t be determined from prosecutors if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.





