RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man arrested at a Pine Ridge Indian Reservation school is facing federal charges of making threats and possessing a firearm in a school zone.

An affidavit says Daniel Richardson, Jr. sent a video to an employee at the Red Cloud Indian School Sept. 20 in which he made threats and held up a machete. Richardson was encouraged to make a video for an open house after he made a $1,000 donation to the school last year.

The Rapid City Journal says the school employee contacted Oglala Sioux tribal police, who told Richardson not to come to the reservation or the school. Richardson was arrested when he showed up on school grounds Sept. 21. Authorities say he had a revolver under the front seat of his pickup truck.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.