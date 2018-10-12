By - Associated Press - Friday, October 12, 2018

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A man has been given 30 months in prison for shooting into a Dubuque nightclub.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, from Forest City, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He’d pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Police say Sanchez fired repeatedly into Club Rise in Dubuque about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 last year. The club was closed, but four employees were inside. None was hit.

Sanchez is a music promoter who police say had a dispute with Club Rise over payments for a concert.

Iowa charges were dropped when the federal charge was filed.


