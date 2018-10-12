LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting two women and a child on Kauai was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Garden Island reports 27-year-old Jesse Korn was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to kidnapping and three sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors say Korn entered three residences at an affordable housing complex in Koloa, attacking a victim inside each unit in December 2017.

Korn’s attorney John Murphy told the court that his client had smoke methamphetamine and an unknown black substance that day. He says the drug combination caused Korn to have no memory of the assaults.

Korn apologized for his actions in court, saying that his life is good now that he’s behind bars.

Korn will be required to register as a sex offender.

