BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a man who’s being held in a Mississippi jail could be sent to Georgia, where he’s a suspect in a July hit-and-run crash that caused multiple injuries and killed an unborn child.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Nicolas Alonzo-Ramos was in a van that was stopped by a state trooper Thursday on Interstate 20 in the metro Jackson area.
A patrol news release did not specify the reason for the traffic stop, but it said investigators found that Alonzo-Ramos is wanted on vehicular homicide in a crash that happened July 21 in Forsyth County, Georgia.
Jail records in Rankin County, Mississippi, show Alonzo-Ramos has a home address in Canton, Georgia. The records did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.
