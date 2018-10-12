LEWES, Del. (AP) - The owner of a medical marijuana clinic in Delaware has pleaded guilty to tampering with public records.

Citing court documents, The News Journal reports 37-year-old Carolan Krajewski acknowledged admitting to forging the signature of a doctor who no longer worked for her clinic on three medical marijuana applications.

Court records show she pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree charges of tampering with a public record last week. Her sentence order says she was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for probation.

She’s not allowed to have contact with her old clients or participate in any future medical marijuana business.

She owns Delaware Holistic Medicine, formerly known as Disjointed. She was arrested for falsifying client paperwork in June.

The report didn’t include comment from Krajewski, a lawyer or her clinic.

