ALVARADO, Texas (AP) - Police have arrested three men accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Texas firearms dealership and making off with nearly 20 guns.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that Craig Demond Campbell and Michael Jerome Bray allegedly took the weapons on March 30 from the Crazy Gun Dealer in Alvarado, south of Fort Worth.

A third man, Taija White, is accused of serving as lookout outside the store.

In all, police say the group stole 17 guns, including rifles, pistols and shotguns, and drove them to Dallas. Charges filed in the case say that Campbell and Bray were on the phone with White during the robbery.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.