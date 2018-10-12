SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - More delays are being sought in the effort to determine if the boy who shot four students at Freeman High School last year should be tried as an adult.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said Thursday the state will be requesting a delay, likely pushing the date of the declination hearing into the new year.

The Spokesman-Review says Caleb Sharpe, who was arrested in the shootings on Sept. 13, 2017, turns 18 next October.

Haskell says he needs more time to review documents regarding Sharpe’s mental health.

Sharpe is accused of walking into Freeman High and opening fire down a second-floor hallway, wounding three girls and killing fellow classmate Sam Strahan.

He is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.