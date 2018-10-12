SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Santa Fe have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the Sept. 26 shooting death of a Michigan man who was visiting the northern New Mexico city.

Police say the boy was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was served Thursday with an arrest warrant accusing him of murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of Richard Milan of Kalamazoo.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juvenile crime suspects.

Police said Milan was in Santa Fe with his wife and walking the couple’s dog when he encountered a group of young people, leading to a verbal altercation that escalated into the shooting.

Police said they’ve identified other teens who were at the scene but who fled before police arrived.





