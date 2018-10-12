DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a habitual criminal convicted on gun crimes following an unrelated incident in which he received a $300,000 settlement after being kicked in the face by a police officer.

Lateef Dickerson was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, and conspiracy. The court on Thursday rejected Dickerson’s claims that he was coerced by his attorney into pleading guilty.

In 2015, Dickerson received $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed on his behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2013 incident in which Dickerson suffered a broken jaw when he was kicked by a Dover police officer.

The officer was acquitted of assault.





