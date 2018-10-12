NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a New York City correction officer has been arrested trying to smuggle two bricks of marijuana into the jail where he worked.

Commissioner Mark Peters of the city Department of Investigation says a drug-sniffing dog named Buster busted Officer Thomas Stewart at the Manhattan Detention Complex on Friday.

Peters says that once Buster alerted officers to search Stewart, the correction officer surrendered two brick-sized packages that he had concealed in his clothing.

Authorities say the packages contained multiple rubber balloons filled with marijuana. Peters says officers also recovered $140 in cash that Stewart had been paid to smuggle the marijuana in to an inmate.

Stewart was arrested on charges including receiving a bribe and promoting prison contraband.

Information on an attorney for Stewart wasn’t immediately available.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.