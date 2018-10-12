BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has reached a plea deal for charges stemming from a police standoff that ended when a robot deployed a bomb.

Attorney David Bate said 61-year-old Michael Grendell intends to plead guilty to criminal threatening and reckless conduct on Friday. Under the agreement, Grendell would be sentenced to probation and an attempted murder charge would be dropped.

The June standoff in the town of Dixmont was likely the first time Maine police ended a standoff by using a robot to deliver an explosive.

State police say the explosive was used to draw Grendell out of his house. The blast destroyed part of the home and Grendell was shot when he emerged with a rifle.





