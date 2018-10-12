ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 14 police officers were involved in a deadly shootout with a Rochester man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and wounding his son and another man.

The Rochester Police Department says 13 of its officers and a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons at 39-year-old Terrell Blake after he crashed a rental van at the end of a chaotic vehicle chase across the city Wednesday morning.

Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say earlier that morning he fatally shot his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend and wounded her 25-year-old boyfriend. Officials say he then went to another part of Rochester and wounded his 20-year-old son.

Authorities say Blake shot at police officers during the chase. None were injured.

Police say they’re trying to determine how many shots were fired by officers and Blake.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.