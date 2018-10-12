BLACK BROOK, N.Y. (AP) - State police have charged a 14-year-old with murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old northern New York man.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. Thursday in a home in the Clinton County town of Black Brook, in the Adirondacks 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of Albany.

Troopers arrested the teen at the scene, and the victim Michael Zindler was transported to a Plattsburgh hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities haven’t released the teen’s name or gender and aren’t saying how the teen knew Zindler. Troopers say there’s no threat to the public.

The teen has been charged as a youthful offender.

No other details have been released.





