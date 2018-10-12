SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police say they found more than 1 pound (.45 kilograms) of cocaine and three stolen guns at a Maine man’s apartment.

Authorities say 25-year-old Khang Tran was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday in South Portland.

Police say Tran was a passenger in the car, and he had 16 grams of cocaine and more than $3,500 in cash at the stop.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents searched Tran’s apartment and found the rest of the cocaine and the guns that were reported stolen from Portland and Scarborough.

Authorities say the cocaine in the apartment had a street value of $50,000.

Tran is being held in jail on $100,000 bail. He could not be reached comment and it was unclear if he has an attorney.





