PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have identified the Oregon man killed by police at a motel in southeast Portland.

KATU-TV reports police say 30-year-old Samuel Rice was shot by an officer after he held a woman hostage at the Del Rancho Motel on Wednesday.

The state medical examiner determined that Rice died from the gunshot wound.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a police shooting.

No one else was hurt during the encounter.

Police say they had taken Rice to hospitals several times in the past for mental health treatment. The Behavioral Health Unit had also tried multiple times to connect him to services.

