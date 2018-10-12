SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a 12-year-old Syracuse boy who was hit by a stray bullet from a nearby fight that erupted into gunfire.

Police Chief Frank Fowler says Alberto Pinet was arrested Friday for the shooting Wednesday night of sixth-grader James Springer III. Springer was hit in the stomach and was driven to a hospital by a woman at the scene. He later died. Springer was the second child fatally shot on a Syracuse street in a week.

Fowler said the intended shooting target was someone Pinet had a dispute with. He said Springer’s stepmother was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen.

Police say Pinet doesn’t have a lawyer yet to comment.

Fowler says there could be more arrests.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.