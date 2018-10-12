PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police have arrested a Providence man they say had hundreds of marijuana plants and a gun in his home.

State police executed a search warrant on the home of 31-year-old Anthony Patti on Friday.

Investigators say they found more than 440 marijuana plants, about eight pounds of dried marijuana, and a loaded .22 semi-automatic handgun. Police say as a convicted felon, Patti was not allowed to possess a gun.

He was arraigned Friday on several gun and drug charges and held without bail.

It could not immediately be determined if Patti has an attorney.





