DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines say a man being sought on multiple arrest warrants fled a police stop before shooting and critically injuring himself.

Police say officers tried to stop a car driven by 29-year-old Jakeb Lee Hall around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when he sped off. Officers gave chase, and Hall’s car soon lost control and crashed into a house.

Police say that as officers approached the car, Hall shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained Friday in critical condition.

Two passengers in Hall’s car were uninjured.

Police say Hall was wanted on warrants charging him with burglary and several weapons and drug counts.





