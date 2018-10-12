PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia are looking for a woman who ran over a man after an argument outside a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police have released surveillance video of the woman, wearing a multicolored medical scrubs top and pink pants, who arrived at the doughnut shop the morning of Oct. 6. As she left, police say she got into an argument with a group of people standing outside.

As the group walked away, the woman got into her white Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes and sped toward the group, striking 29-year-old Vince McCreary.

He spoke to WPVI-TV from his hospital bed saying he thought he was going to die.

The car was spotted in downtown Philadelphia that same day and impounded. Police say the man who owns it isn’t cooperating.





