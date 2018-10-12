KENNER, La. (AP) - A post office manager in Louisiana is accused of stealing more than $630,000 in stamps and selling them online to support a gambling addiction.

News outlets report 46-year-old Ryan Cortez was arrested Wednesday on charges including misappropriating postal funds or property. Federal prosecutors say this is one of the largest internal postal thefts in U.S. Postal Service history.

A criminal complaint says the Kenner man told authorities he stole stamps and sold them on eBay to support a gambling addiction. The complaint says Cortez said he also embezzled nearly $10,000 from a church where he worked as a treasurer. Court records say the postal service began investigating Cortez when it learned he was selling “significant quantities” of stamps through the online auction website.

Cortez has been appointed a public defender.





