LITTLEROCK, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve found the bones of three people buried near Los Angeles and the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Friday that investigators found the remains in unincorporated Littlerock, a barren desert area in the Antelope Valley northeast of Los Angeles.

The coroner’s office says skeletal remains were discovered.

Investigators were sent to the area on Thursday. They dug up the remains on the property of a burnt-out home and burned car.

It’s unknown how long the remains had been there.

The department says the cause of death is unknown but is being investigated as suspicious.

Homicide detectives are interviewing people considered “persons of interest” but authorities aren’t releasing other details of the investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.