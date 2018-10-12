PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island teenager has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend, whose burned body was found dumped in Massachusetts.

The Providence Journal reports that 18-year-old Xavier Vidot, of Cranston, was found guilty by a jury Friday of second-degree murder in the July 2017 death of 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau. Loiseau’s body was found at the side of the road in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Vidot was 17 at the time but was charged as an adult.

Video testified that Loiseau and his mother been doing drugs, drinking alcohol and arguing before the shooting.

His lawyer said his client was defending himself and his mother.

His mother, 37-year-old Melonie Perez, pleaded guilty earlier to failing to report to report a crime.

Mother and son await sentencing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.