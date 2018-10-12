SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A 64-year-old shopkeeper who claimed to be insane when he shot and killed two competing souvenir merchants at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf in 2011 has been found guilty in the slayings.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a jury on Wednesday found Hong Ri Wu guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2011 shootings of Feng Ping Ou and Giong Han Chu, both 30.

Prosecutors say Wu fatally shot Ou and Chu in their shop because he was angry at them for selling the same purses he was peddling for a lower price.

Wu went on a hunger strike while in jail and made statements appearing to be delusional, but a court-appointed psychiatrist found he was competent to stand trial.

