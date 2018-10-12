PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia special education teacher has been indicted on child abuse charges involving students at her school.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Detective Steve Sommers tells the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that 58-year-old Marlene Sexton Robinson was indicted this week on three counts of felony child abuse.

State Police Trooper A.S. Reed says he watched surveillance video showing Robinson grab a 5-year-old by the arm. A criminal complaint says the accused dropped the child’s book bag on him before leaving the scene. Authorities say Robinson was on bond during the summer for felony child abuse.

Sommers says he received a complaint regarding events occurring in September and October. He says the victim in his case was a different 5-year-old student.

It’s unclear if Robinson has a lawyer who could comment.

