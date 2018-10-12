ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 47-year-old St. Louis police officer is facing misdemeanor assault charges after she allegedly gave two handcuffed men in her vehicle a “rough ride” by slamming on her vehicle’s brakes.
Officer Lori Wozniak was charged Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents say she became upset with two men she was transporting on Aug. 2 after they said rude things about her.
Charging documents claim Wozniak slammed on her brakes and threatened to drop the men off on a highway to make them walk. One man suffered a cut above his eye.
Wozniak was transferred the next day to administrative duty in the Communications Division.
Online court records don’t name an attorney for Wozniak.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.