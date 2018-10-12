ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 47-year-old St. Louis police officer is facing misdemeanor assault charges after she allegedly gave two handcuffed men in her vehicle a “rough ride” by slamming on her vehicle’s brakes.

Officer Lori Wozniak was charged Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents say she became upset with two men she was transporting on Aug. 2 after they said rude things about her.

Charging documents claim Wozniak slammed on her brakes and threatened to drop the men off on a highway to make them walk. One man suffered a cut above his eye.

Wozniak was transferred the next day to administrative duty in the Communications Division.

Online court records don’t name an attorney for Wozniak.

