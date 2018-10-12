STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Authorities say a Connecticut substitute teacher was allowed to teach after he was reported for making students and staff uncomfortable.

The Advocate reports 60-year-old Joseph Lombardo, of Norwalk, was charged this week with destroying evidence.

An affidavit says Academy of Information Technology and Engineering Principal Tina Rivera emailed a district human resources assistant on March 19 and requested that Lombardo not teach at the school after he made staff and students “very uncomfortable.” The assistant referred questions to Stamford Public Schools human resources executive director Stephen Falcone.

Authorities say Lombardo continued working in the district until March 29, when a Stamford High School student said he touched her inappropriately.

Police say Lombardo told investigators he deleted text messages he had sent to a student.

Lombardo’s attorney says his client didn’t commit a crime.

