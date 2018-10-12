CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty trying to illegally export more than 20 guns and ammunition to Haiti.

They said Friday that 45-year-old Patrick Germain of Evanston entered the plea this week in federal court in Chicago. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He’s due to be sentenced Jan. 29.

A plea agreement says Germain purchased 16 handguns, five shotguns, a rifle and ammunition from Illinois dealers in June 2016. It says Germain placed the guns and ammunition in a plywood container that he then hid inside a cargo van. The van then was delivered to a shipping company in Miami but law enforcement seized it before it could be transported to Haiti.





