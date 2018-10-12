ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Vandals have damaged the Manhattan campaign office of Marc Molinaro, the Republican running for New York governor.

Molinaro says the damage includes smashed windows, a spray-painted door and glue put in the locks at the Metropolitan Republican Club, a longtime gathering spot for Republicans that hosts one of Molinaro’s campaign offices.

The damage was discovered on Friday.

Molinaro says he believes “radical leftists” are behind the vandalism. State Republican officials say a note was left behind boasting that the vandalism was “just the beginning.”

Molinaro is the Dutchess County executive. He called on his general election opponent, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to denounce the vandalism.

The two men also face Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins, libertarian Larry Sharpe and former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, an independent.





