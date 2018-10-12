WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - Vermont police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a South Royalton teenager who disappeared last January and whose body was found five months later.

On Thursday, state and local police searched several areas in the White River Junction area.

The body of 19-year-old Austin Colson of South Royalton was discovered in May in Norwich. An autopsy determined that he died of gunshot wounds to the head.

The Valley News reports several police officers and the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Command Post truck were parked for much of Thursday along the Connecticut River Road in White River Junction.

The state police say the Colson case remains open and active, but wouldn’t comment on what police were searching for.

