LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a man who led officers on a foot pursuit had several chances to put his gun down before being fatally shot by police.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Las Cruces Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said Thursday that Juan Angel Pinedo refused to listen to at least a dozen commands from officers before being shot Sept. 27.

Gallagher says Pinedo jumped over a fence onto Las Cruces High School’s campus while being chased by police officers. Police say that’s when Pinedo dropped a handgun he was carrying.

A screenshot from an officer’s lapel cam captures the moment before officers fatally shot Pinedo. Police say Pinedo was lunging for the handgun he dropped.

Pinedo was wanted by police after he was suspected of pointing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend on Sept. 21.

