WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A Waverly woman has been charged with a misdemeanor in an August crash in Waterloo that killed a bicyclist.

The Courier reports that 32-year-old Nicole Lynn Andreessen was arrested Thursday and charged with steering too close to a bicyclist.

The charge is a simple misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $250 fine.

Andreessen told police she was driving in Waterloo the evening of Aug. 22 when she reached down to pick up a cigarette and struck 31-year-old Eugene David Harding, of Cedar Falls, who was on a bicycle. She told police she saw Harding, but was unable to stop.

Harding was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries Aug. 25.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com





