DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been imprisoned for her role in the slaying of a Des Moines man.

Polk County court records say Crystal Purdy was sentenced Thursday to 35 years. She’d pleaded guilty to burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony after prosecutors dropped a murder charge for the slaying of Cody Channon on Jan. 9.

Her plea deal calls for her to testify against others involved, including William Burton II. He’s pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Investigators say they suspect Burton, Purdy and another man who has yet to be charged went to Channon’s home to confront him, and then Burton intentionally shot Channon once in the chest. Police say Burton and Purdy told investigators the gun went off during a scuffle.





