BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has been sent to jail for a year in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old man.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 34-year-old Barnstable resident Sarah Hunt was sentenced Thursday to two years behind bars, with one year to serve.

She pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Authorities say Hunt struck and killed John Pina as he crossed Route 28 in Barnstable in January.

Witnesses told police Hunt stopped, then got back into her vehicle and drove away. Surveillance video captured Hunt throwing a can of hard cider into the trash after the crash.

As part of her sentencing, Hunt must give up her license for 15 years.





