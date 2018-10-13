MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say two Florida teens have been charged with threatening to shoot up a school.
The Miami Herald reports the students, ages 13 and 14, were arrested Friday and charged with disruption of a school function and multiple counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
Miami-Dade Schools Police say they were tipped off last weekend to an Instagram account making threats against Miami Springs Middle School, and then a second account made more threats against the school Wednesday. Police traced the accounts to the students.
Police say no weapons were found in either student’s home.
