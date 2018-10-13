NEW YORK (AP) - Three people were arrested in New York City following violent clashes after a speech by the founder of a far-right group, and police say they are reviewing video and may make additional arrests.

Friday night’s violence followed a speech by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, at the Metropolitan Republican Club. The male-only Proud Boys describe themselves as “western chauvinists.”

Videos posted on YouTube show clashes between the Proud Boys and groups that were protesting McInnes‘ speech.

Three people were arrested on assault charges. They were awaiting arraignment Saturday in Manhattan criminal court.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald says the department is reviewing video and will make other arrests as warranted.

The Upper East Side Republican club where McInnes spoke was vandalized ahead of Friday’s event.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.