NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - A Somali police officer says at least seven people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a restaurant in the town of Baidoa.

Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber blew himself up among the diners.

He says at least nine people have been injured in another blast when a grenade struck a hotel in the town about 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of the capital, Mogadishu.





