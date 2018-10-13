CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Chandler police say an armed man was fatally shot by police after he twice opened fire at officers, leading to the fatal exchange of gunfire.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident late Friday that began when officers responded to a report of a suicidal person with a gun.

According to police, officers tried to talk to the man who then fired at officers as they approached.

Police say the officers took cover and called for backup before the man then got a rifle and again fired at two officers approaching from the alley. Those officers returned fire.

No identities were released.





