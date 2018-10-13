By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 13, 2018

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy shot a man north of Bend while serving a felony arrest warrant.

The Bulletin reports the deputy shot the man twice after he tried to flee Friday morning, according to sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says the man was able to speak with medical professionals and was expected to survive.

The incident happened at an offbeat roadside attraction called the Fun Farm which has an antique shop, costume museum and tribute to “The Wizard of Oz” movie.

Hummel says the shooting victim’s father lived in a trailer park on the property.

The man was suspected of felony parole violation.

All five deputies on the scene were put on leave pending an investigation.

