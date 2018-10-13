BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees star shortstop Didi Gregorius needs Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself making a throw in Boston during the AL Division Series, and there’s no telling exactly when he’ll be able to play again.

General manager Brian Cashman said Friday that Gregorius will be out “until sometime next summer.” Cashman said the team will have a better idea about his return after surgery, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

The surprise announcement at Yankee Stadium led to immediate speculation the team might eventually make a big move to fill the void - pursuit of All-Star infielder and free agent-to-be Manny Machado, now in the NL playoffs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the meantime, second baseman Gleyber Torres is the Yankees’ top internal solution at shortstop, Cashman said.

The 28-year-old Gregorius is the anchor of the Yankees’ infield, popular with his teammates and a fan favorite.

Gregorius broke his own club record for home runs by a shortstop by hitting 27 this year. He batted .268 with 86 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

NBA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio point guard Derrick White will miss six-to-eight weeks after injuring his left heel in his first game as a starter since replacing Dejounte Murray, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich announced during Friday’s shootaround that the second-year guard will be out for up to two months. White was already ruled out of the preseason finale on Friday with the Orlando Magic.

White injured his heel during San Antonio’s 130-127 preseason loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. He had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

White’s injury caps an injury-filled week for the revamped backcourt. The Spurs lost Murray to season-ending surgery after his knee buckled Sunday against Houston. Rookie Lonnie Walker IV will miss at least six weeks after sustaining a knee injury last Friday.

Patty Mills is expected to start in White’s place.

SOCCER

ZURICH (AP) - FIFa ethics committee judges have banned the former president of Dominican Republic’s soccer federation for 10 years in a bribery case.

FIFA says Osiris Guzman was also found guilty of charges of accepting gifts and conflicts of interest.

Guzman was fined 150,000 Swiss francs ($151,000), though it is unclear how the fine can be enforced.

During the investigation, he served an interim ban barring him from World Cup games and the 2026 World Cup hosting vote in Russia.

Guzman served a 15-day ban in 2011 in fallout from a FIFA election bribery investigation.

In 2015, the Dominican federation president used a speech at a meeting of regional soccer body CONCACAF to compare then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter to Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill.

GYMNASTICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics has hired former Congresswoman Mary Bono as interim president and chief executive officer.

The organization announced the move Friday. Bono will hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Bono spent 15 years as a U.S. Representative from Southern California from 1998-2013. She won her first term in a special election running as a Republican to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband, former pop star and lawmaker Sonny Bono. Mary Bono most recently worked at a consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

Bono, 57, has a background in gymnastics. She trained for several clubs for a decade.

USA Gymnastics is still struggling to emerge from the fallout of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding former team doctor Larry Nassar. More than 200 women have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of treatment, including current or former members of the organization’s elite program.

The group of survivors includes reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles, who was named to the 2018 world championship team on Friday shortly before Bono’s hiring was announced.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.