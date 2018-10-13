KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 48-year-old Kansas City man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was found in his car when he crashed during a police chase.

James C. Coleman pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Coleman was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Kansas City in October 2017.

Police saw Coleman’s car after the crash and began a pursuit, which stopped when Coleman’s car hit a utility pole.

Prosecutors say a police officer saw a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and baggies of what was later determined to be cocaine inside Coleman’s vehicle.

Coleman has three prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and a prior felony conviction for stealing.





