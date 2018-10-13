WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) - The 19th Woodstock Film Festival is underway in the Hudson Valley, with more than 100 films, panel discussions and special events.

The documentary “Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane” will be shown Saturday afternoon at the Woodstock Playhouse. It examines the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut and a 1996 school shooting in Dunblane, Scotland. A post-screening discussion will feature the father of a child killed in Newtown and a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Julie Taymor’s rock musical “Across The Universe” will have a tribute screening Sunday morning. Matthew Heineman’s feature “A Private War,” starring Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan and Stanley Tucci, will close the festival Sunday evening. Both will be followed by discussions.

Films will be shown in Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Rosendale, Kingston and Saugerties.





