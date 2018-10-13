PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The first full length documentary on the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead shows graphic cell phone footage from inside the school and much of it is not blurred.

Charlie Minn is the director of “Parkland: Inside Building 12”, a graphic, two-hour retelling of the Valentine’s Day massacre at Majory Stoneman Douglas High.

The show opened this weekend to a small, private audience that included survivors.

Minn convinced students to share their videos with him. He originally didn’t blur any of them, saying people should see the full impac. But after a parent advocacy group complaine, he decided to blur the images of the deceased victims. The second half of the film profiles the victims.

The Miami Herald reports survivor Maddy Wilford, who was shot twice, spoke during a town hall type meeting after the screening.

