FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in western Arkansas say a police officer has fatally shot a 27-year-old man who allegedly threatened another person with a knife during a domestic disturbance.

The Fort Smith Police Department identified the man who died in Saturday’s shooting as Samuel Morris.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at an apartment complex where officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in which someone was threatened at knife point.

Authorities say the victim was able to break free from Morris, and that police asked Morris to drop the knife, but he refused. An officer then shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The officer’s name and other details were not immediately released. Officials say the shooting is under investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.